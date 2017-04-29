Mediacorp CEO leaving for new role at Temasek

Mediacorp chief executive Shaun Seow is leaving the media company to join its parent company, Temasek Holdings. Mediacorp said yesterday that its board will begin a search for Mr Seow's successor.

He will continue with his duties as CEO and assist in the transition until Sept 30.

Mr Seow, 55, will be joining Temasek's Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) team starting on Nov 1. His designation is managing director, investment (TMT).

The TMT portfolio, headed by senior managing director Ravi Lambah, includes Temasek's 100 per cent stakes in Mediacorp and Singapore Technologies Telemedia, as well as smaller stakes in Alibaba Group, Singtel and Bharti Airtel.

Mr Seow was appointed to his current role in July 2011 after holding various leadership roles across Mediacorp's television, radio, print and digital businesses.

He was part of the core team that started Channel NewsAsia in 1999.

He also steered the launch and growth of Toggle and Mediacorp's digital-first news, focusing on user experience and using social media to drive engagement.

Under his leadership, the company's Digital Group was started to accelerate audience growth and monetisation. A consumer insights and analytics unit was also established to drive data-based decisions in product development and revenue generation.

Beyond Singapore, Mediacorp has invested in a digital publisher in Indonesia, where digital adoption is taking off exponentially.

Mr Seow said in a statement: "It's been an exhilarating ride and I'm grateful for all the opportunities given me, capped by the privilege of leading Mediacorp as its CEO."

Having completed its move to Mediacorp Campus at Mediapolis and a major business review this year, Mediacorp is about to write its next chapter, he added. "I know it's in good hands under chairman Ernest Wong, someone I respect deeply."

Mr Wong said Mr Seow has "contributed much and provided yeoman service and commendable leadership" in his years with Mediacorp.