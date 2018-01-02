Marks & Spencer sells Hong Kong business to Al-Futtaim

Shoppers walk past a branch of Marks & Spencer in central London, on Nov 3, 2017.
Shoppers walk past a branch of Marks & Spencer in central London, on Nov 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
41 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Marks & Spencer has sold its retail business in Hong Kong and Macau to its franchise partner Al-Futtaim as it retreats from international markets to focus on its core business in Britain, the company said on Tuesday (Jan 2).

Al-Futtaim, which already operates 72 M&S stores across 11 markets in Asia and the Middle East, purchased 27 shops in the deal, which completed on Saturday, M&S said.

The move follows a strategic review by M&S in November 2016, in which the company laid out plans to shut more than 80 stores at home and abroad as well as to seek joint ventures and franchise partnerships.

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals