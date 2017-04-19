Markets highlights

Published
10 hours ago

1 ST Engineering's electronics arm, ST Electronics, secured about $464 million worth of contracts in the first quarter of this year.

2 Annica has bought 49 per cent of HT Energy which was incorporated in Malaysia. Its activities are building, assembling, installing, commissioning and operating power module systems.

3 King Wan has won $33 million of new contracts in the period January to March. They are for mechanical and electrical projects, such as mechanical works for a rail and bus depot and reception tunnels for the Thomson East Coast MRT line.

4 Emas Offshore's subsidiary Lewek Champion Shipping has received a statutory demand dated April 12 from the solicitors of vessel owner Hai Jiang 1401 for a claim in excess of US$195 million (S$272 million).

5 Declout bought back three million of its shares at prices between 16.7 cents and 17.4 cents each for a total sum of $515,907.

