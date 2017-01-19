Markets highlights

1 The placement of 1.06 billion new shares to private investors by investment firm Ipco International fell through. Ipco said it will keep exploring funding options, The Business Times reported.

2 The SGX All Healthcare Index has generated a 0.7 per cent total return so far this month. Among the best performers are International Healthway Corp, Pharmesis International and AsiaMedic.

3 GSS Energy chief executive Sydney Yeung Kin Bond increased his stake in the firm by two million shares on Tuesday, at an average price of 8.4 cents per share.

4 Wong Fong Industries has set up a unit in Myanmar to distribute, rent and market services of heavy machinery, including spare parts, accessories and engineering works.

5 China Everbright Water has sold a 50 per cent stake in Qingdao Everbright Water Operating to Qingdao Water Group Co for 1.1886 million yuan (S$247,000), BT reported.