Markets highlights

1 SGX-listed TIH is entering into a joint venture agreement with Thai firm Loxbit to invest in K2 Venture Capital, which will back promising start-ups, mostly in Thailand.

2 Property developer Oxley has incorporated a new subsidiary in Singapore, Oxley Vietnam. The move is in line with the group's expansion plans.

3 Keppel Corp is selling its entire 80 per cent stake in Sentral Tunjungan Perkasa for about $57 million. The company owns about 23,253 sq m of land in Surabaya's central business district.

4 Federal International (2000) has completed the disposal of its 12 per cent stake in Gasuma Federal Indonesia, which runs a gas processing and power plant in Java, for US$1,884,447 (S$2,710,419) in cash.

5 Uni-Asia is investigating a collision between one of its bulk carriers and a fishing boat in South Korea. Two members of the fishing boat crew died. A search is under way for the remaining crew members.