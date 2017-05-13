Markets highlights

1 Retail sales in Singapore rose 2.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, recovering from a revised 2.6 per cent fall in February, according to data from the Department of Statistics yesterday.

2 Catalist-listed Loyz Energy yesterday posted a third-quarter net profit of US$306,000 (S$430,500), swinging back from a net loss of US$18.2 million in the same period a year ago, as revenue from oil fields in Thailand surged 34 per cent.

3 Offshore services group Ezion Holdings swung to a US$12.7 million (S$17.9 million) net loss for the first quarter, as revenue fell 16.4 per cent to US$68.6 million due to weaker charter rates and lower utilisation rates of its service rigs and offshore support vessels.

4 The International Energy Agency will review its electric vehicle use and oil demand forecasts after India and China recently signalled new policies in favour of electric cars and vehicles using other alternatives to petrol.

5 Malaysia's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged yesterday as expected, as it sees growth strengthening and the economy in better shape after a difficult 2016.