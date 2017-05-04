Markets highlights

1 Vibrant will place out 70 million new shares to Mr Teo Kee Bock at 38 cents each for a sum of $26.6 million. Mr Teo is the founder, chairman and managing director of beverage firm Super Group.

2 Almost 20 million shares were repurchased by 14 companies in April, for a total sum of $18.7 million. This was down 36 per cent from the $29.1 million total amount reported for March this year, SGX said.

3 A consortium comprising Heeton , KSH, Lian Beng and Ryobi Kiso said that its new hotel in London has commenced operations. The Luma Concept Hotel London Hammersmith is managed by Heeton.

4 Agri-food firm Japfa bought back 995,900 of its shares at prices between 58.5 cents and 61 cents apiece for a total sum of $590,598.

5 MMP Resources said, under a default judgment, it has been ordered to pay $5.2 million to Mr Edward Lee, plus interest and costs. It said it will appeal.