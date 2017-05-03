Markets highlights

Published
1 hour ago

1 IT is the best performing sector on the Singapore Exchange this year, with year-to-date returns of 33.3 per cent. The sector's largest stock is Venture Corp, with first-quarter net profits up 36 per cent to $48.6 million.

2 Mainboard-listed Addvalue Technologies has raised a $13.1 million war chest to accelerate its growth plans and commercialisation of the world's first Inter-Satellite Data Relay System services.

3 Hatten Land is buying a company that owns property in Melaka for RM438,510 (S$141,365). The plan is to develop it into an integrated mixed development including a shopping mall, cineplex, convention hall, and hotel.

4 Loyz Energy expects a gain of US$19.3 million (S$27 million) on full and final settlement of the outstanding payment for its onshore oil concessions in Thailand.

5 Sustainable energy provider Sunseap has raised $6.7 million in the latest round of funding that values the company at more than $200 million.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2017, with the headline 'Markets highlights'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping