Markets highlights

1 IT is the best performing sector on the Singapore Exchange this year, with year-to-date returns of 33.3 per cent. The sector's largest stock is Venture Corp, with first-quarter net profits up 36 per cent to $48.6 million.

2 Mainboard-listed Addvalue Technologies has raised a $13.1 million war chest to accelerate its growth plans and commercialisation of the world's first Inter-Satellite Data Relay System services.

3 Hatten Land is buying a company that owns property in Melaka for RM438,510 (S$141,365). The plan is to develop it into an integrated mixed development including a shopping mall, cineplex, convention hall, and hotel.

4 Loyz Energy expects a gain of US$19.3 million (S$27 million) on full and final settlement of the outstanding payment for its onshore oil concessions in Thailand.

5 Sustainable energy provider Sunseap has raised $6.7 million in the latest round of funding that values the company at more than $200 million.