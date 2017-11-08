Market highlights

1 Mirach Energy will place out about 23.8 million new shares for a consideration of $1.7 million. The price of each share is 7.3 cents.

2 Events and exhibitions firm Cityneon Holdings may face a possible cash offer as a Hong Kong company acquires its majority shareholder Lucrum 1 Investment, which holds a nearly 70 per cent stake in Cityneon.

3 Vallianz Holdings is revising terms for the rights issue in its set-off and settlement deal with Swiber Holdings. Both parties had in May agreed to convert net payables to Swiber worth US$36.6 million (S$49.9 million).

4 HC Surgical Specialists bought back 150,000 of its shares at 69.5 cents each for a total sum of $104,495.

5 Total securities market turnover value was $24 billion in October, up 10 per cent month on month and up 22 per cent year on year, SGX said.