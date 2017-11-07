Market highlights

1. Mainboard-listed King Wan has secured new mechanical and electrical projects in Singapore from July to September this year worth a total of S$24.1 million.

2. Jumbo Group has entered a joint venture with Baipin to introduce the "Jumbo Seafood" brand to Taiwan. At least eight outlets will be opened in Taiwan.

3. TEE International's TEE Infrastructure has agreed to acquire the shares of Chiang Kiong Environmental . The Chiang Kiong group has nearly 400 staff, 70 jobs sites and over 600 vehicles and equipment in Singapore.

4. GK Goh Holdings is selling its stake in EUN Holdings for US$79 million ( S$107 million), for a profit of about $60 million. GK Goh will reinvest $16 million in the acquiring entity.

5. Sembcorp Marine bought back 135,000 of its shares at $1.9614 apiece for a total of $265,108.