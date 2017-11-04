Market highlights

1 Perennial Real Estate and Singapore Press Holdings are raising their stake in Perennial Chinatown Point LLP. They are buying 5.49 per cent and 3.33 per cent respectively.

2 Oxley Holdings has exercised an option to buy a freehold vacant land along Tessensohn Road from an unrelated third party for $14.5 million. The land area is 462 sq metres and is zoned residential with commercial for the first storey.

3 Metro and Lee Kim Tah's Shawco have agreed with Indonesian-based group PT Trans Corpora to jointly develop, market and sell five 32-storey residential towers in Bekasi, Jakarta for 1.99 billion rupiah (S$200.8 million).

4 Property group United Industrial Corp posted a third-quarter net profit of $95.5 million, up 49 per cent. Revenue rose 55 per cent to $405.5 million from $262 million.

5 Challenger Technologies posted a 90 per cent jump in net profit to $3.3 million for the third quarter. Revenue came in at $78 million, up 5 per cent from a year ago.