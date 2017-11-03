Market highlights

Nov 3, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

1 Citic Envirotech reported a 154 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit. Revenue doubled year on year to $273.9 million from $137.1 million, due mainly to the increased takings by its engineering business.

2 Far East Hospitality Trust's third-quarter distribution per stapled security is down 8 per cent to 1.03 cents, because of a softer performance by its hotel and office portfolios. Gross revenue slipped 2 per cent year on year to $27.46 million.

Venture Corporation's unit Univac Precision Engineering is selling its 18.77 per cent stake in Fischer Tech for $31.6 million. The sale is "a clean cash exit opportunity" for the company to realise its investment, Venture Corp said.

Third-quarter distribution per unit at Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust stayed flat at 0.86 cent. Net property income was up 7.1 per cent to $46.4 million.

5 OUE Lippo Healthcare has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary companies in China, both involved in consultancy services.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
