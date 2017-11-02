Market highlights

1.  KTL Global's chief executive officer Tan Kheng Yeow has been interviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore over possible offences under the Securities and Futures Act. He was also asked to surrender his passport.

2. Uni-Asia Group has acquired a Panama-incorporated company called Fulgida Bulkship, in order to buy a secondhand vessel.

3. DMX Technologies has filed a police report in Hong Kong about additional new findings from an investigation into its former management and unauthorised payments.

4. Beng Kuang Marine expects to record a third-quarter loss, mainly attributable to the infrastructure engineering division's significant drop in revenue and profit, and the unfavourable settlement of a major fabrication contract.

5. OCBC has bought back 200,000 of its own shares at $11.92 apiece.

