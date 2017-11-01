Market highlights

Published
Nov 1, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

1 Keppel Telecommunications and Transportation's subsidiary Keppel Logistics has sold its entire stake in Trans-ware Logistics for 152.4 million Sri Lankan rupees (approximately S$1.3 million).

2 Pacific Star Development's subsidiary, PSD Singapore, has partnered Middle-East property developer DAMAC International to develop luxury properties in key cities across South-east Asia over the next five years.

3 Samurai 2K Aerosol expects to report significantly higher revenue and profit for first half of the 2018 financial year, on the back of stronger demand for its aerosol paint products, compared with a year earlier.

4 Gaylin Holdings expects to record a net loss for the second quarter due to the challenging environment for oil and gas industry players. Details will be disclosed when the company announces its results on or before Nov 14.

5 ST Engineering's marine arm ST Marine has formed a concession company with Tuas Power to undertake the Jurong Island desalination plant project.

