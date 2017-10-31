Market highlights

1. OCBC has priced A$200 million (S$210 million) of senior floating rate notes due 2020. The net proceeds from the notes issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

2. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, which has received a £1.8 billion (S$3.2 billion) buyout bid from City Developments, lifted revenue per available room 11.5 per cent in the nine months to Sept 30.

3. Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology is expected to report a net loss for the third quarter. Details will be disclosed when the company announces its results on or before Nov 14.

4. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust reported third-quarter net profit of HK$270.4 million (S$47.4 million), down 37.1 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue slid 1.3 per cent to HK$3.2 billion.

5. Oil and gas contractor Ezion Holdings is offering bond holders protection if a planned refinancing does not take place, hoping that the sweetened terms will win enough support for the plan.