Market highlights

1.  Mirach Energy said the Singapore Exchange has granted it an extension of 15 months to Feb 28, 2019, to meet the requirements for removal from the watch list, subject to certain conditions.

2.  Mainboard-listed Si2i bought back 82,102 of its shares at prices between $3.10 and $3.14 apiece for a total of $258,158.

3.  Mainboard-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding will raise about $208.8 million by placing out 137 million new shares at $1.53 each to institutional and other investors.

4.  Troubled shipbuilder Nam Cheong will convene a second informal meeting with note holders on Sept 7 to give updates on its restructuring options, BT reported.

5.  Star Pharmaceutical bought back 92,400 of its shares at 21.1082 cents apiece for a total sum of $19,617.

