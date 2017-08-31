Market highlights

1 Catalist-listed Sincap Group plans to place out up to 450.25 million new shares at 1.8 cents per share, raising at least $8.1 million.

2 Property player BBR Holdings has bought back 30,000 of its shares at 23.5 cents each for a total of $7,068.

3 TTJ Holdings and the Building and Construction Authority have agreed to terminate a deal made earlier for TTJ's unit to manage and operate a foreign construction workers' dormitory in Upper Jurong Road.

4 AIMS AMP Capital Industrial Reit has received its temporary occupation permit for its redevelopment at 8 & 10 Tuas Avenue 20 .

5 Cityneon has secured the intellectual property rights for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, a licensed spin-off from the blockbuster movie Jurassic World, in partnership with Universal Studios Licensing.