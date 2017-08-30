Market highlights

1 The SGX All Healthcare Index has risen 2.7 per cent this year. The best performing include Suntar Eco-City (+113.3 per cent), International Healthway Corp (+76 per cent) and Star Pharmaceutical (+44.8 per cent).
2 Technology firm Z-Obee is delisting from the SGX in order to save on administrative and compliance costs. It has a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the SGX, The Business Times reported.
3 OCBC Bank bought back 200,000 of its shares at $10.96 apiece for a total outlay of $2.19 million.
4 Keppel Land sold $150 million of notes with a coupon rate of 2.843 per cent, due 2023. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, finance potential acquisition opportunities and for working capital purposes.
5 Property player Tiong Seng bought back 151,000 of its shares at between 29 cents and 30 cents each for a total outlay of $45,196.