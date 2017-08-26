Market highlights

1 China Jinjiang Environment has set up a firm, Wudi Jinhuan New Energy, to secure concessions for waste-to-energy and related projects in China's Shandong province. The registered capital is 10 million yuan (S$2 million).

Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is issuing $100 million fixed-rate notes due in 2024. The coupon rate - the interest payable - is 2.85 per cent a year.

3 ST Engineering has acquired selected rig repair assets adjacent to its existing yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in the United States for US$25 million (S$34 million). These assets can handle offshore oil and gas rig upgrades, for example.

4 Financially-troubled Marco Polo Marine is asking the High Court for leave to convene a meeting to consider two schemes of arrangement with creditors. The applications will be heard on Wednesday.

MTQ Corporation has bought back 50,000 of its own shares at 37 cents apiece for a total of $18,547.

   

August 26, 2017
