Market highlights

1 China Jinjiang Environment has set up a firm, Wudi Jinhuan New Energy, to secure concessions for waste-to-energy and related projects in China's Shandong province. The registered capital is 10 million yuan (S$2 million).

2 Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is issuing $100 million fixed-rate notes due in 2024. The coupon rate - the interest payable - is 2.85 per cent a year.

3 ST Engineering has acquired selected rig repair assets adjacent to its existing yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in the United States for US$25 million (S$34 million). These assets can handle offshore oil and gas rig upgrades, for example.

4 Financially-troubled Marco Polo Marine is asking the High Court for leave to convene a meeting to consider two schemes of arrangement with creditors. The applications will be heard on Wednesday.

5 MTQ Corporation has bought back 50,000 of its own shares at 37 cents apiece for a total of $18,547.