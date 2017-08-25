Market highlights

1 OUE Commercial Reit has issued $150 million of fixed-rate notes due 2020 with a coupon rate of 3.03 per cent as it aims to diversify its funding sources towards unsecured borrowings.

2 The controlling shareholder of Chew's Group has entered into negotiations with a third party over a possible transaction of shares. No definitive agreement has been reached. Chew's Group is an egg producer.

3 Sarine Technologies has told groups, including US diamond industry trade organisations, it will file actions to block the import into the United States of polished diamonds produced in violation of its patented manufacturing processes.

4 SGX-listed YuuZoo Corporation has set up a new firm, YuuLog Europe, in a joint venture with the management of Cinram France, the market leader in entertainment sector logistics in France.

5 Thakral Corp has said the winning bidder for its property in Hong Kong is Good Hour International, which offered HK$420 million ( S$73.4 million) .