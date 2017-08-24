Market highlights

1 Mapletree Commercial Trust has issued $100 million of fixed-rate notes with a coupon rate of 3.045 per cent per annum.

2 Troubled Ezion Holdings is arranging a series of informal meetings with its lenders and holders of its bonds. It had earlier warned of cash-flow issues.

3 Bumitama Agri bought back 300,000 of its shares at 71.67 cents apiece for a total outlay of $215,447.

4 Boustead Projects has secured a design-and-build contract from Yusen Logistics (Singapore) for the redevelopment of an existing logistics facility in Tuas.

5 CNMC Goldmine bought back 50,000 of its shares at 27 cents each for a total sum of $13,458.