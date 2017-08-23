Market highlights

1 Adventus Holdings has established two wholly owned subsidiaries in Vietnam as part of its ongoing business development. The principal activity of both units is management services.

2 Commodity player Olam International will be issuing US$50 million (S$68 million) of notes, with a coupon rate of 3.65 per cent interest a year. The notes, to be issued on Sept 1, are due in 2022.

3 Retail and property group Metro Holdings said its unit Metro China has set up Xing Metro Enterprise Management (Shanghai), a wholly owned investment management firm with a registered capital of US$2 million.

4 Catalist-listed Imperium Crown has completed a share placement involving the issuance of 300 million new shares at 12.5 cents a share.

5 MTQ has bought back 50,000 of its shares at 37 cents apiece, for a total of $18,548.