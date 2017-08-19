Market highlights

1 Engineering group Starburst, which designs firearms-training facilities, said institutional investors and accredited investors took up 12.4 million shares at 39 cents apiece, representing 5.02 per cent of its total share capital.

2 Advance SCT said it has fully redeemed the $1.5 million of one-year convertible bonds that it had issued to Mr Yeo Chee Tong.

3 OEL Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire Maxz Universal Development. Maxz owns 93.90 per cent of Treasure Resort, which owns Le Meridien hotel on Sentosa.

4 Telco M1 bought back 400,500 of its shares at prices between $1.795 and $1.77 apiece for a total sum of $716,973.

5 SGX-listed Bonvests Holdings, which owns Liat Towers and Sheraton Towers, bought back 60,000 of its shares at $1.3 apiece for a total outlay of $78,242.