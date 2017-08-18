Market highlights

1. The SGX now has 37 stocks with a market capitalisation of above $1 billion and dividend yields above 4 per cent. The stocks averaged a return of 19.1 per cent and a yield of 6.1 per cent.

2. Blackgold Natural Resources chairman Intekhab Khan bought 180,000 shares on the open market. This has increased his shareholding to about 3.99 per cent of the company.

3. CFM Holdings expects a net loss for the year ended June 30, due to a decline in revenue. This is because of lower demand from customers for metal stamping operations and cleanroom products.

4. Best World bought back 27,000 of its shares at between $1.175 and $1.24 apiece - a total of $32,431. Its shares plunged on news of China's crackdown on pyramid schemes but Best World says it is not affected.

5. Malaysia-based producer of crushed calcium carbonate, GCCP Resources, has won contracts worth over RM16 million (S$5 million) to supply crushed calcium carbonate stones to a leading global player.