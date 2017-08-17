Market highlights

1 Viking Offshore and Marine said it has made a partial repayment of $2 million to Tembusu Growth Fund II . The remaining principal amount and redemption premium is to be repaid by April 30, 2018.
2 Wing Tai Properties is raising $160 million through senior guaranteed perpetual capital notes with a coupon of 4.35 per cent. Demand came from private banks, funds, insurance and banks, The Business Times said.
3 Property player Sysma bought back 3.26 million of its shares at 13.3 cents apiece for a total of $434,925.
4 EMS Energy has received approval from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for its request for an extension to hold its annual general meeting by Oct 31.
5 OCBC Bank has bought back 200,000 of its shares at $11.08 apiece for a total of $2.22 million.