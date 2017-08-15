Market highlights

1 Mainboard-listed Sunpower's Jiangsu Sunpower Technology unit has been awarded a contract worth 33.6 million yuan (S$6.9 million) from Qinghai Damei Coal Industry.

2 A unit of Frasers Centrepoint is partnering developer Citta Property Group and community housing provider Mission Australia Housing to develop a mixed tenure community in Sydney's Macquarie Park.

3 ST Engineering has completed its acquisition of 100 per cent of Aethon. Aethon is known for its smart mobile robot which helps automate intra-logistics in industrial, healthcare, hospitality and other spheres.

4 Bonvests Holdings bought back 110,500 of its shares at $1.3 apiece for a total sum of $144,096.

5 Spackman Entertainment bought back 449,100 of its shares at 10.5 cent each for a total outlay of $47,302.

