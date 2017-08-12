Market highlights

1 GP Industries plans to launch a voluntary conditional cash offer for its subsidiary GP Batteries International at $1.30 per share and to take the mainboard-listed company private.

2 Noble Group's rising debt load is adding to speculation that it will need to restructure its obligations, even after the embattled commodity trader obtained a crucial covenant waiver that buys it more time, Bloomberg said.

3 United Engineers posted a net profit for continuing operations of $45.3 million in the second quarter, up 303 per cent due to revaluation gains of $45.4 million. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose 9 per cent to $121.9 million.

4 Ascendas Reit has agreed to sell No. 13 International Business Park for $24.8 million to Pension Real Estate Singapore. The price is 24 per cent higher than the original purchase price of $20 million.

5 Sunpower is buying Shandong Yangguang Engineering Design Institute for an initial 68 million yuan (S$13.9 million), to enhance capabilities in the green investment business.