Market highlights

Blumont Group is expected to report net losses for the second quarter and six months ended June 30 - as the company granted 4,120,000 share awards at 0.1 cent a share, and also incurred a loss on striking off a dormant subsidiary.

2 British insurer Prudential reported a 5 per cent rise in operating profit for the first half of 2017 to £2.4 billion (S$4.25 billion) on a constant exchange rate basis, lifted by strong growth in Asia.

3 Banyan Tree Holdings posted a smaller second-quarter net loss of $12.3 million from last year's $14.4 million. This came even as revenue rose 6 per cent to $69.8 million, due in part to contributions from hotel investments.

4 Pawnbroker ValueMax Group logged a 14.6 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit to $4.53 million but revenue slid 2.6 per cent to $63.2 million. Retail and trading of pre- owned jewellery fell but the pawnbroking trade was stable.

 5 Ezion Holdings is selling its 50 per cent stake in two vessels, Teras Conquest 8 and Teras Lyza, for US$10 million (S$13.6 million) in cash. The buyer, Sea Explorer, is owned by Ezion's Malaysian business partner in the offshore and marine sector.

