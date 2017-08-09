Market highlights

1 United Food expects a loss for the second quarter ended June 30, mainly due to the continuing stoppage of soya bean production.

2 AEI Corporation will allot up to 62.5 million shares at 80 cents each to New Impetus Strategy Fund for a maximum subscription sum of $50 million. AEI is also proposing a bonus warrants issue.

3 Dyna-Mac, an engineering player in the oil and gas sector, expects a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30.

4 Riverstone is building a new glove factory in Taiping, Perak. Construction of the Malaysian plant should be completed by May next year. Production capacity will rise by 1.4 billion to nine billion by the end of next year.

5 Hor Kew said the Malaysian Court of Appeal has dismissed a plaintiff's appeal and ordered the firm to pay costs. The firm had claimed RM197 million (S$62.6 million) as its share of the projected net profits of a joint venture.

