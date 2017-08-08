Market highlights

1. PSL Holdings expects a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, partly due to the deconsolidating of the marine logistics segment from the group as well as losses from the construction logistics segment.

2. Singapore-headquartered producer of films and TV/online content mm2 Asia has transferred its listing to the SGX mainboard from the Catalist board. In May, property firm SingHaiyi Group made the same move.

3. SGX said total securities market turnover value in July was $25.5 billion, up by 14 per cent month on month. The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds was $259 million, up by 30 per cent month on month.

4. SingPost bought back 150,000 of its shares at $1.305 apiece for a total of $196,001.

5. Property and construction group TA Corporation expects a loss for the second quarter ended June 30.