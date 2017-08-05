Market highlights

1 Singapore eDevelopment expects a loss for the first half ended June 30, mainly because its main property project in Houston, Texas, has yet to start generating revenue.

2 King Wan secured new mechanical and electrical projects in Singapore, worth $21.6 million, from April to June, such as installing a roof drainage system for a rail and bus depot for the Thomson-East Coast Line.

3 First Reit's new $50 million credit facility from OCBC Bank will be used for property investments and working capital. The maturity date of two existing loan facilities for $122 million from OCBC will also be extended.

Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing expects a first-half loss, given lower revenue and gross profit margin from the sale of printing cylinders caused by keen competition and the higher cost of sales.

5 Shareholder Albert Hong has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Rowsley after his stake fell below 5 per cent. 

