Market highlights

1 Duty Free International has bought back one million shares at 30.585 cents for a total outlay of $306,799.

2 BRC Asia said certain of its substantial shareholders are still in discussions regarding a potential transaction that may involve the acquisition of BRC shares.

3 Oceanus Group has set up a joint venture, Oceanus Australia Abalone World (S), in which it will hold 60 per cent. It will undertake international sales and procurement of farm abalone in China.

4 Goodland Group has taken a 17 per cent stake in SL Capital (5), which is redeveloping the freehold development at 1 Meyer Place that was acquired in a collective deal.

5 Asiatravel.com has agreed to a request from the subscriber to its proposed convertible note issue to make monthly payments due to stringent curbs on remittance of funds out of China.