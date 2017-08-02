Market highlights

1 Shell's corporate venture arm has invested an undisclosed sum in solar energy firm Sunseap. Singapore will open up the electricity retail market to competition next year.

2 More than 23 million shares were repurchased by 17 companies in July for a total outlay of $26.7 million, down 48.1 per cent from the $51.5 million spent in June.

3 SinoCloud Group expects a net profit for the first quarter to June 30. It has also issued 3.39 billion new shares to investors who have taken a 19 per cent stake in the company.

4 Nera Telecommunications has won $14.9 million worth of new contracts for both the network infrastructure and wireless infrastructure network business segments.

5 Singapore Technologies Engineering's electronics arm has increased the capital of its subsidiary, ST Electronics (Thailand), by 310 million baht (S$12.6 million).