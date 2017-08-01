Market highlights

1. SGX-listed A-Smart has been awarded a $1.2 million contract for the supply of a smart enterprise business solution comprising hardware and software to a Singapore-based restaurant chain.

2. HRnetGroup and Japan's largest engineering staffing firm TechnoPro have inked an alliance agreement that includes exploring business development activities targeting Japanese firms with operations in the Asia-Pacific.

3. Swing Media Technology has said that winding-up petitions have been presented in Hong Kong for Swing Technology and Swing Media Industrial, and they are set to be heard on Oct 4. The group's bank accounts have been suspended.

4. SGX-listed Heatec JieTong expects a net loss for the first half ended June 30, mainly due to the loss on liquidation of a subsidiary and the slowdown in the marine and offshore engineering sector.

5. Azeus Systems has secured two new IT service projects worth HK$19.4 million (S$3.4 million) from the Hong Kong government, involving the migration of two government central databases to new platforms.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
