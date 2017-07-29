Market highlights

1. k1 Ventures is selling its stake in Guggenheim Capital for US$221 million (S$300.6 million) as it moves to monetise its investments and give surplus cash to shareholders. The firm aims to suspend the trading of its shares after the sale is done.

2. Imperium Crown has reached an amicable settlement with former directors on a lawsuit over irregularities in the declaration and payment of interim dividends. The former directors paid the company a settlement of $457,890.42.

3. UOL Group unit Success Venture has completed the acquisition of Hilton Melbourne South Wharf. The property, along the Yarra River, has been renamed Pan Pacific Melbourne.

4. Fourth-quarter distribution per unit at Starhill Global Reit was 1.18 cents, down 8.5 per cent from a year earlier. Gross revenue was stable at $53.7 million, while net property income was also almost unchanged from a year earlier at $41.4 million.

5. Gaylin Holdings is expected to record a net loss for the first quarter ended June 30, due to the challenging environment in the oil and gas industry.