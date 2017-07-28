Market highlights

1 Malaysia-based property development group Aspen has seen strong demand for its IPO stock at 23 cents per share. The public offer was 7.8 times subscribed. The placement was fully subscribed.

2 SGX mainboard-listed water treatment and environmental protection company SIIC Environment will acquire Pinghu Dushan Wastewater Treatment for 9.1 million yuan (S$1.83 million).

3 TLV unit Taka Jewellery (Hong Kong) has set up a subsidiary in China, Maoming Gaoda Zhubao, to handle jewellery design and technology development and the trading of jewellery-related products.

4 Q&M Dental Group bought back 500,700 of its shares at 64.914 cents apiece for a total outlay of $326,033.

5 Duty-Free International has bought back 50,000 shares at 32 cents for a total sum of $16,092.