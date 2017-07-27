Market highlights

1. Design Studio Group's second-quarter earnings shrank to $551,000 from $4.4 million in the same period last year as revenue fell 31.2 per cent to $28.6 million for the three months ended June 30.

2 Key Rowsley investor Albert Hong has sold 52.7 million shares for $9.1 million. The stock shot up after controlling investor Peter Lim said he would inject his Thomson Medical stake into the firm.

3 TT International said a scheme meeting will be adjourned to 3pm on Aug 11. Creditors have to approve proposals such as the sale of property and the extension of the due date for payment of the settlement sum.

4. Tung Lok Restaurants (2000) said investor Sam Goi has bought 60,000 shares at 14 cents each. His deemed stake, which includes a Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing stake, now stands at 18.98 per cent.

5. SGX-listed palm oil player Bumitama Agri bought back 500,000 of its shares at 73.45 cents each for a total outlay of about $368,000.