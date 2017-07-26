Market highlights

1 MTQ Corporation has agreed to buy 100 per cent of In-Line Valve and In-Line Valve ME. UK-based In-Line focuses on flow control valves for the oil and gas industry.

2 Q&M Dental bought back 398,500 of its shares at 64.858 cents each for a total outlay of $259,261.

3 A Figtree Holdings unit has secured tenants for significantly all the leases in Phase 1 of Fervent High Tech Industrial Park in Changshu, China. The park has six blocks of light industrial factories and a multi-purpose facility.

4 SGX-listed SHS has inked a $3.7 million joint venture with precision staircase builder Yokomori and steel trader Marubeni-Itochu to make staircases in Singapore. SHS' stake is 30 per cent.

5 Advanced Holdings is still in discussions with the vendors of Agricore Global to enter into a definitive sale and purchase agreement.