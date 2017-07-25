Market highlights

1. A subsidiary of UnUsUaL has been appointed by IMC Live Group China to co-promote the 2017 100% Remix Angela Chang World Tour in 10 cities from September to January next year.

2. AsiaPhos expects an increase in revenue and net profit after tax for the second quarter and six months to June 30, due mainly to higher sales and higher average sale prices of phosphate-based chemical product P4.

3. SMJ International has won a second interior design and fit-out consultancy services project for the Lijiang Lilang Holiday Resort in China for a fee of two million yuan (S$411,000).

4. MMP Resources expects a net loss for the second quarter to June 30, attributed to outstanding fees related to fund-raising, ongoing litigation expenses and the development of assets in Niseko, Japan.

5. China Haida expects a net loss for the half year ended June 30, due to lower sales. Demand for the group's aluminium panels has fallen.