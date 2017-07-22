Market highlights

1. A tender by a unit of Pan Asian for a plot in Tuas South Link 3 at a price of $2.5 million has been accepted by JTC. The land will be developed into an office- cum-factory building to house the group's local operations.

2. Forise International will subscribe for 20 per cent of the joint venture company TNT Global Capital for $400,000 and acquire 20 per cent for $400,000, bringing the total stake to 40 per cent. TNT is a fund management firm.

3. Falcon Energy will be convening a third informal meeting with note holders on Aug 4 at 3pm at Hong Leong Building. Note holders who wish to attend should contact the company.

4. SGX-listed Starburst, which designs firearms-training facilities, bought back 653,800 of its shares at 38.5 cents each for a total of $252,494.

5. Bumitama Agri bought back 300,000 of its shares at 73.68 cents each for a total of $221,489.