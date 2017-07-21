Market highlights

1 SGX-listed Dutech expects to report a significant decline in profit for the second quarter ended June 30, partly due to losses at newly acquired German subsidiary Almex.

2 Kitchen Culture said the proposed issue of 6 per cent convertible senior notes of up to US$20 million (S$27 million) to an investor has been called off.

3 Cordlife bought back two million shares on July 19 and 20 at prices ranging from 95 cents to 96.5 cents each for a total outlay of $1.925 million.

4 Duty-free International bought back 220,000 shares at 31.705 cents apiece for a total sum of $70,079.

5 SGX-listed Jiutian Chemical expects a significant lift in revenue and net profit for the first half ended June 30, due to higher sales and selling prices.

