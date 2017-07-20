Market highlights

1 DBS Group Holdings has priced US$500 million (S$684 million) floating-rate green bonds due in 2022. They are expected to be issued next Tuesday with net proceeds to be used for finance and treasury activities.

2 Koh Brothers Development and Heeton Land have sold their respective 50 per cent stakes in Buildhome to Central Core for $41.6 million. Buildhome built and owned The Lumos at 9 Leonie Hill, where 36 homes are unsold.

3 SP Corporation is expected to report a loss for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, mainly due to lower contributions from commodity trading and higher losses by the tyre distribution business.

4 Japan's government maintained its view that the economy is recovering gradually due to a pick-up in consumer spending and exports.

5 Thakral Corporation intends to sell a warehouse property in Hong Kong. The tender process and invitation for bids will start today and is expected to take approximately five weeks.

The Straits Times on July 20, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
