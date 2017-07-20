Market highlights

1 DBS Group Holdings has priced US$500 million (S$684 million) floating-rate green bonds due in 2022. They are expected to be issued next Tuesday with net proceeds to be used for finance and treasury activities.

2 Koh Brothers Development and Heeton Land have sold their respective 50 per cent stakes in Buildhome to Central Core for $41.6 million. Buildhome built and owned The Lumos at 9 Leonie Hill, where 36 homes are unsold.

3 SP Corporation is expected to report a loss for the second quarter and half-year ended June 30, mainly due to lower contributions from commodity trading and higher losses by the tyre distribution business.

4 Japan's government maintained its view that the economy is recovering gradually due to a pick-up in consumer spending and exports.

5 Thakral Corporation intends to sell a warehouse property in Hong Kong. The tender process and invitation for bids will start today and is expected to take approximately five weeks.