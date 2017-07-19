Market highlights

1. AsiaMedic has said it expects to report a loss for the second half of the year, due mainly to the decrease in the revenue of the imaging business, and other income such as rental and grant income.

2. Starburst Holdings yesterday bought back 426,000 shares from the market at between 37.5 cents and 38 cents each. The company spent $160,348.26 in all. It has bought back almost 2.7 million shares since April 27.

3. Duty Free International bought back 100,000 shares from the market at 31.5 cents apiece yesterday, paying a total amount of $31,682.02. The company has bought back 2.2 million shares since June 29.

4. Declout has said that the claims made in a writ of summons and statement of claim by H.R.A. Corp (SG) against it and its chief executive are "baseless and unmeritorious" and it will take steps to refute them.

5. HLH Group is selling D'Kranji Farm Resort for $12 million to a high-net-worth individual, Mr Mohamad Eskanda Mohamed Sookor.