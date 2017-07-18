Market highlights

1. International Healthway Corporation has appointed former senior minister of state Lee Yi Shyan as its non-executive, non-independent chairman.

2. Katrina Group has used $664,000 in proceeds from its initial public offering to set up six new halal-certified restaurants.

3. Sunpower Group has won a contract worth 65.9 million yuan (S$13 million) from Qinghai Damei Coal Industry to provide engineering, procurement and construction services.

4. Lucrum 1 Investment has bought a 52.51 per cent stake in Cityneon Holdings at 90 cents per share. Lucrum 1 will now make a mandatory general cash offer for all Cityneon shares at the same price.

5. Elec & Eltek International is expected to record an increase of not less than 250 per cent in net profit for the six months to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier.