Market highlights

1 ISR Capital has inked a memorandum of understanding with Singapore firm Straits Hi-Rel (SHR) for an investment of up to US$2 million (S$2.8 million). It will result in ISR owning up to 20 per cent of SHR, The Business Times reported.

2 SingPost bought back 200,000 of its shares at between $1.365 and $1.37 apiece, for a total of $273,851.

3 CSC Holdings has made three consecutive years of pre-tax losses - one of the conditions to go on the SGX watch list. However, its daily average market cap for the past six months is $47 million, higher than the $40 million minimum.

4 Advance SCT has submitted a resumption proposal to the Singapore Exchange for approval. It contains plans to turn around its business, with a view to resuming trading in the company's shares.

5 Jason Holdings said the hearing for the bankruptcy applications against executive director Sim Choon Joo and non-executive director Jason Sim Chon Ang was adjourned for settlement discussions with creditor ANZ.