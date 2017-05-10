Market highlights

1. Hotel Royal's first-quarter profits rose 46 per cent to $3.19 million while revenue was 6 per cent higher at $16.17 million, mainly due to higher room occupancy at Hotel Royal Bangkok @ Chinatown.

2 Rotary Engineering, which provides engineering services to the oil and gas sectors, said first-quarter profit jumped from $524,000 to $3.69 million. Revenue fell 8 per cent to $59.6 million.

3. Investment holding company OLS Enterprise has terminated its plans to buy 20 per cent of Venture Incorporation Public Co after conducting due diligence.

4. Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) said its chief financial officer Ma Hong Han resigned with effect from yesterday "due to personal reasons". Mr Liang Jianfeng, 40, is acting CFO.

5. OCBC Bank has bought back 200,000 of its shares at $10.41 each, for a total of $2,084,278.