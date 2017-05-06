Market highlights

1. Vallianz expects to post a significant net loss for the quarter and 15 months ended March 31 due to the impairment in value of goodwill and fixed assets and investments. But it expects operating profits.

2. LHN will seek a dual primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange, to provide the company with ready access to different equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region as and when opportunities arise.

3. Trading in Saizen real estate investment trust (Reit) units will be suspended from 9am on May 16. This follows the Reit manager's plan to delist the Reit.

4. BRC Asia expects a total comprehensive loss for the quarter ended March 31 but a net profit. The loss will be mainly due to foreign currency translation losses from its investments overseas.

5. Riverstone has bought 6,443 sq m of land with a built-up factory at Rawang in Malaysia for RM6.5 million (S$2.1 million) to expand its production capacity.