Market highlights

1 Consumer electronics maker Hi-P International reported net profit of $8.4 million in the first quarter, reversing a loss of $12.4 million a year earlier despite revenue sliding 11.4 per cent to $244.2 million.

2 Yuuzoo Corp financial controller Thai Youn Fatt, 43, left the social e-commerce firm on Wednesday. Yuuzoo said Mr Thai , who was hired in January 2015, had breached his employment contract.

3 Huan Hsin Holdings has been granted an extension to meet the requirements for removal from the Singapore Exchange watchlist. It now has until March 4 next year.

4 Property player Chip Eng Seng's first-quarter net profit soared more than sevenfold to $6.1 million. Revenue rose 62.6 per cent to $181.9 million due largely to strong growth in property development.

5 PACC Offshore Services Holdings logged a first-quarter net loss of US$18.4 million (S$25.7 million), from earnings of US$4.5 million a year earlier. Revenue plunged 42 per cent to US$34.3 million.