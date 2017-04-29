Market highlights

1. Specialist engineering services provider Acromec expects a net loss for the half year to March 31 due to problems with a few of its major projects. It is taking steps to streamline its processes.

2. CNMC Goldmine expects to report a significantly lower profit for the first quarter to March 31 compared with a year earlier, due mainly to a decline in revenue as a result of lower ore grades.

3. The trustee- manager of Rickmers Maritime has issued a US$2.6 million (S$3.6 million) voluntary prepayment of cash towards the senior loan facilities extended by a syndicate of banks, including BNP Paribas.

4. SGX-listed Sen Yue expects a profit for the half year to March 31, mainly due to the reduction of foreign currency translation losses from the trading commodities segment, as well as higher revenue.

5. EuroSports Global has agreed with Mr Siu Tat Man to extend the date to enter into an agreement for the acquisition of the share capital of SS Ventures to Aug 31.