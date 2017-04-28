Market highlights

1. The independent financial adviser to Top Global's independent directors has deemed the offer for the property group at 33 cents each as "not fair but reasonable".

2. Global Palm Resources expects net profit for the quarter to March 31 will be substantially higher than a year earlier, due to the higher selling price of crude palm oil.

3. Global Logistic Properties said the special committee handling the independent strategic review of options available for its business remains in discussion with parties over non-binding proposals.

4. Maxi-Cash Financial Services has issued $50 million of notes due 2020. The coupon rate is 5.50 per cent.

5. Soilbuild Construction Group has registered a subsidiary in Myanmar. It will provide various services, including manufacturing construction materials.